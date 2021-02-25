Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024
Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst.
SSBR is widely used in tire, industrial rubber, cable and footwear industries. Wide use of SSBR is explained by high technical properties of the rubbers based on them.
Scope of the Report:
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Although sales of SSBR brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the SSBR field.
The worldwide market for Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Asahi Kasei
Firestone
JSR
LANXESS
Michelin
Goodyear
Trinseo
Kumho Petr
Dynasol
Zeon
LG Chem
Eni
Sibur
Sumitomo
TSRC
Chi Mei
NKNH
Karbochem
Sinopec
CNPC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Styrene Content 60%
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Shoes
Tires
Electrically Insulating Materials
Others
