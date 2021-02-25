Surface Mining Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Surface mining, including strip mining, open-pit mining and mountaintop removal mining, is a broad category of mining in which soil and rock overlying the mineral deposit (the overburden) are removed, in contrast to underground mining, in which the overlying rock is left in place, and the mineral is removed through shafts or tunnels.

Technology innovation offers precision and helps in time saving by enabling the work process faster and easier. Proliferating use of this equipment facilitates in selective mining by producing high quality material as well as producing stable surfaces & embankments. In addition, it offers low noise, low dust and less damaging vibrations process hence enables effective mining in residential areas. It assures maximum exploitation of a mines and aids in reducing processing cost involved in crushing by producing small grains, thus eliminating the need of buying the additional crushing equipment.

It also facilitates in reducing the need of wheel loaders and excavators owing to is capability of dumping the material into dumper trucks through a conveyor belt. Since, single machine performs multiple tasks it reduces the need of extra machines and man power. Usage of this equipment helps in avoiding blasting work and enables great precision while cutting steep and stable surfaces. It offers effective planning & coordination of the process, along with better operation and maintenance.

The global Surface Mining Equipment market is valued at 6850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surface Mining Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Sandvik

Hitachi Construction Machinery

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Bucket

Continuous Bucket

Segment by Application

Strip Mining

Open-Pit Mining

Mountaintop Removal

