TALENT MANAGEMENT SUITES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024

A talent management (TM) suite is an integrated set of modules that supports an organization’s need to plan, attract, develop, reward, engage and retain talent. The modules offer functionality that includes the areas of workforce planning, recruiting and onboarding, performance appraisal, goal management, learning management, competency management, career development, succession and compensation. The functional modules align with the key human capital management (HCM) processes of: • Plan to source • Acquire to onboard • Perform to reward • Assess to develop A boost to demand in the TM suite market has resulted from the delivery of functionality to improve workforce engagement and collaboration. Further, growing demand for greater analytical capabilities and predictive insights to improve decision making in relation to workforce actions has improved the market’s general health.

According to this study, over the next five years the Talent Management Suites market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Talent Management Suites business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Talent Management Suites market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Talent Management Suites value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

Cornerstone on Demand

Saba

Workday

Skillsoft SumTotal

Ultimate Software

Talentsoft

Learning Technologies

Oracle

Haufe

Cegid

PageUp

Lumesse

ADP

Eightfold

SilkRoad

Ceridian

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Talent Management Suites market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Talent Management Suites market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Talent Management Suites players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Talent Management Suites with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

