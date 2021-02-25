TIDAL ENERGY 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH TRENDS, REGION & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2025

Tidal energy is a form of hydropower generation, which converts the energy from tides into electricity. A typical tidal power plant is run by an underwater turbine that rotates and converts mechanical power to electrical power. The electrical power thus produced is sent to the shore with the help of a generator. The commercial deployment of tidal power projects is in its nascent stage, although it has the potential for future power generation.

World over, the massive interest in harvesting wave and tidal energy stems from the need for leveraging the limitless potential of ocean in meeting the rising demand for sustainable energy. The notable demand for next-generation technologies for harnessing renewable sources of energy at scale is a notable factor boosting the market. Advances in wave energy converter technologies has enabled market players to better realize the potential of tidal energy sources.

Sizeable investment being made by governments and private players in finding alternative sources of clean energy is imparting a notable momentum for the rapid expansion of market. A growing number of companies are collaborating and working in concert to reduce the high initial cost of investment by aiming at bringing down tariff rates. To this end, industry players are embarking on strategies to set commercial deployment of projects for developing wave and tidal energies. The trend is expected to gather steam over the years and will help in propelling the growth of the tidal energy market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioPower Systems

Blue Energy Canada

OpenHydro Group

Pluse Tidal

Verdant Power

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tidal Stream Generator

Pendulum Device

Oscillating Water Columns

Barrage

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Tidal Energy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tidal Energy

1.2 Tidal Energy Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tidal Energy Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tidal Stream Generator

1.2.3 Pendulum Device

1.2.4 Oscillating Water Columns

1.2.5 Barrage

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Tidal Energy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tidal Energy Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Global Tidal Energy Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Tidal Energy Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Tidal Energy Market Size

1.5.1 Global Tidal Energy Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Tidal Energy Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tidal Energy Business

7.1 BioPower Systems

7.1.1 BioPower Systems Tidal Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tidal Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BioPower Systems Tidal Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Blue Energy Canada

7.2.1 Blue Energy Canada Tidal Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tidal Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Blue Energy Canada Tidal Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 OpenHydro Group

7.3.1 OpenHydro Group Tidal Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tidal Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 OpenHydro Group Tidal Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pluse Tidal

7.4.1 Pluse Tidal Tidal Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tidal Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pluse Tidal Tidal Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Verdant Power

7.5.1 Verdant Power Tidal Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tidal Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Verdant Power Tidal Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



