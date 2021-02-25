Worldwide Analysis On Oilfield Communications Market Strategies And Forecast, 2019 To 2025

Rising demand for offshore oil field communication solutions, new projects in drilling for oil in extreme conditions and rising implication of cyber security are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth.

Oilfield communications require a consistent and competent wireless network that is able to function over long distances and under harsh weather conditions. Oilfield communication networks and technologies supply lightning broadband speeds, thereby sustaining several applications that ultimately develop the operational efficiency and safety of the oilfield operations in a cost effective manner.

In 2018, the global Oilfield Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies

Siemens

Speedcast

ABB

Commscope

Inmarsat

Tait Communications

Baker Hughes

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Ceragon Networks

RAD Data Communications

Rignet

Hughes Network Systems

Airspan Networks

Commtel Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M2M Communication

Asset Performance Communications

Unified Communications

VoIP Solutions

Video Conferencing

Pipeline Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Fleet Management Communication

Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication

Wi-Fi Hotspot

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore Communications

Offshore Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilfield Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

