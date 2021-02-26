A Quick Look At The Latest Happenings in the Structural Heart Occluders Market – By PMR News

Structural Heart Occluders Market

In the past years, open heart surgery was considered as the first line treatment option for structural heart disorders. Presently, due to technological advancements in catheterization techniques, minimally invasive alternatives are more preferred for open heart surgery. The minimally invasive technique reduces the physical trauma and is majorly associated with improved patient outcomes, reduction in the hospital costs due to shorter hospital stays. Structural heart occluders are minimally invasive devices. Structural heart occluders are considered as a standard treatment option for treating structural heart disorders. Structural heart occluders are made of the polyester material which provides occlusion and tissue in growth. An introducer sheath is used for delivering the occlusion device to the defect site. The physician positions the occluders and pushes the device out of the catheter. Device expands plugging the hole and prevents the need for open heart surgery. Structural heart occluders are available in multiple sizes, with different configurations and specific to individual heart disease abnormalities.

Key factors like new product launches, increasing applications and expanding indications are the driving the growth of the global structural heart occluders market. It is also observed that there is a rise in the demand for structural heart devices due to the rising number of patients suffering from structural heart disease, which drives the global structural heart occluders market. Structural heart diseases are generally inherited disorders, thus they commonly occur among newborns. It is estimated that around 60 million people of the adult population in the U.S. is suffering from structural heart defects (includes patent forman ovale (PFO), valvular disease and atrial septal defect). Increasing structural heart disorders clearly highlights the need for structural heat occluders, which leads to the development of new techniques for replacement and repair of heart defects. These factors are primarily responsible for driving the growth of the global structural heart occluders market. The improved and advanced treatments for improving the quality of life coupled with increasing life expectancy is further fueling the demand and growth opportunities for structural heart occluders market. However, the high cost associated with structural heart occluders is considered a major constraint which is hampering the growth of the global structural heart occluders market. The adoption rate of the technologically advanced structural heart occluders is seen to be low, especially in the emerging economies which further deters the market growth of the global structural heart occluders market. The average price of septal occluders of Abbott was around US$ 6,240 in 2017 and WL Gore septal occluders’ average price was US$ 6,980.

The global market for structural heart occluders is segmented on basis of indication type, end user and geography.

Based on Indication type, the global structural heart occluders market is segmented into: Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDS) Patent Foramen Ovales (PFO) Ventricular Septal Defects (VSD) Others

Based on End User, the global structural heart occluders market is segmented into: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others



On the basis of geography, the global structural heart occluders market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America and Europe structural heart occluders market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, due to the presence of established market players in the regions. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, Latin America and Middle East and Africa structural heart occluders market is estimated to grow at a stagnant rate over the forecast period. The approval process for structural heart occluders is stringent in most of the countries as structural heart occluders are very specialized devices which are introduced in the body. According to FDA, structural heart occluders are structural heart devices which are classified under class III devices.

Some of the key players present in the global structural heart occluders market are Abbott Laboratories, Comed B.V., Occlutech International AB, pfm medical ag, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Carag AG, and others. In 2016, it was observed that around 50,000 structural heart procedures were performed using Occlutech International AB company’s occluders.