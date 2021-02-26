Alcohol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The IMFL segment was estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of $1,400 Bn by 2017 end. This reflected a Y-o-Y growth rate of close to 5% over 2016.

In this market study, analysts have estimated that EMEA would dominate the alcoholic drinks market during the forecast period and will occupy around 48% of the total market share by 2025.

The global Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Make

Imported Liquor

Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Foreign Liquor Bottled in India

Indian Made Indian Liquor

By Ingredients

Grains

Molasses

Fruits and Vegetables

Segment by Application

IMFL

Beer

Wine

Country Liquor

Table Of Contents:

1 Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcohol

1.2 Alcohol Segment By Make

1.2.1 Global Alcohol Production Growth Rate Comparison By Make (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Imported Liquor

1.2.3 Indian Made Foreign Liquor

1.2.4 Foreign Liquor Bottled in India

1.2.5 Indian Made Indian Liquor

1.3 Alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alcohol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 IMFL

1.3.3 Beer

1.3.4 Wine

1.3.5 Country Liquor

1.4 Global Alcohol Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Alcohol Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Alcohol Market Size

1.5.1 Global Alcohol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Alcohol Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Alcohol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alcohol Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Alcohol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Alcohol Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Alcohol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Alcohol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alcohol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Alcohol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alcohol Business

7.1 United Spirits

7.1.1 United Spirits Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 United Spirits Alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tilaknagar

7.2.1 Tilaknagar Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tilaknagar Alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Jagatjit Industries

7.3.1 Jagatjit Industries Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Jagatjit Industries Alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mohan Meakin

7.4.1 Mohan Meakin Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mohan Meakin Alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Globus Spirits

7.5.1 Globus Spirits Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Globus Spirits Alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

