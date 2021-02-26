Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trend 2018 – 2026
Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market – Overview
This report analyzes and forecasts the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and value (US$ Thousands) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market at the global level.
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by segmenting it in terms of type and application. The segment has been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes in individual type and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market include United Company RUSAL Limited, United Company RUSAL Plc, Alcoa Corporation, Kymera International, The Metal Powder Company Ltd., Toyo Aluminium K.K., Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), and Carlfors Bruk AB, have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market for the historical years 2013–2016 base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application of aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, by Type
Powders
Pastes
Flakes
Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, by Application
Industrial
Automotive
Chemicals
Construction
Blasting & Explosives
Aerospace & Defense
Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, by Region
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
North America
U.S.
Canada
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Key Takeaways
Extensive analysis of the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
List of key developments made by major players in the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market
List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market at global, regional, and country levels
Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level
Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
