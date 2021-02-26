Antiplatelet Drugs Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Overview

Globally, the number of people suffering from ischemic strokes has increased, especially in developed countries. People suffering from myocardial infarction and stent thrombosis have also gone up. The use of antiplatelet drugs helps in reducing the ability of platelets to stick together and obstructs blood clots formation that leads to these diseases. Thus, its demand has grown significantly in the past few years.

Advancement in pharmaceuticals, proliferation of anticoagulant/antithrombotic drugs, and rising thrombolytic events are the key drivers for the antiplatelet drugs market. Antiplatelet drugs help in effective arterial circulation and are widely used in the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular or thrombotic cerebrovascular disorders.

The global antiplatelet drugs market could be classified on the basis of disease type, drug class, and distribution channel. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into platelet aggregation inhibitors, glycoprotein platelet inhibitors, and protease-activated receptor-1 antagonists.

The report provides a detailed description of the global antiplatelet drugs market. It provides information focusing on the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, regional analysis with key segment analysis derived through facts and figures is also presented in the report.

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Trends and Opportunities

According to the data provided by the American Heart Association, there are about 800,000 individuals suffer from stroke every year in the U.S. among these three out of four-experience stroke the very first time. Of these, 87% are ischemic strokes. Moreover, based on the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 735,000 people have a heart attack in Latin America and North America. Of these 525,000 people experience heart attack the very first time. Thus, the growing trend of these diseases has led to the growth of the antiplatelet drugs market.

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Geographic Analysis

Regions taken into consideration while analyzing the growth of the antiplatelet drugs market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, in 2016, North America held the larger share in the market. A large number of patients suffering from myocardial infarction led to the dominance of this region. In the same year, Europe held the second position in the market due to the rise in research and development on antiplatelet drugs. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significate rate owing to rising government initiatives to reduce the number of deaths caused by stent thrombosis, ischemic stroke, and myocardial infarction.

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape given in the report on the global antiplatelet drugs market provides detail description about the prominent players operating in the market. Leading players in the market are implementing advanced business development strategies to get a strong hold in the global market. Sanofi, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH are some of the prominent players operating in the market.

