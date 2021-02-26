APAC Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2023

The APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to reach $4,938.0 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing usage of lightweight materials in the vehicle manufacturing and increasing vehicle production in APAC.

Browse a sample of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/apac-automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market/report-sample

Based on application, the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market is categorized into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood (UTH) and power train, paint shop, and assembly. BIW application accounted for more than 30.0% volume share in the APAC market in 2017. The largest share of the application is attributable to the high consumption of epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylics during the manufacturing process of cars.

Increasing development of bio-based adhesives and sealants is expected to create immense opportunities for the industry players

Due to the rising environmental concerns, the companies are developing bio-based adhesives and sealants to replace chemical based adhesives and sealants. In order to enhance the sustainability efforts without compromising performance, the companies are developing bio-based adhesives and sealants. For example, DowDuPont Inc. developed RENUVA technology for adhesives and sealants, which offers benefits that covers various applications in the adhesives and sealants marketplace, including improved water resistance, high flexibility, and good adhesion on a variety of substrates. Hence, it is expected to create opportunities for the industry players operating in the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market.

Enquire before placing the order @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=apac-automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market

APAC Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries Inc., 3M Company, Permatex, Bostik SA, DIC Corporation, Huate Bonding Material Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

APAC Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

By Type

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Rubber

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Silicones

Hot Melt

By Application

BIW

UTH and Power Train

Paint Shop

Assembly

By Country

China By type By application

Japan By type By application

South Korea By type By application

India By type By application

Thailand By type By application

Indonesia By type By application

Rest of APAC By type By application



About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook