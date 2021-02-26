Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Market Insights & Forecast till 2028

Automated test equipment is a computer controlled device that tests electronic devices to inspect the functionality and performance. Automated test equipment is frequently used to detect the fault in printed circuit boards in the electronics industry. Automated test equipment available in the market from PC driven fixed purpose testers to large fully programmable machines. Automated test equipment conducts the test to measure and estimate devices under test (DUT) by using a control system.

Automated test equipment is used to saves manufacturing cost of the devices and prevents the manufacturing of faulty devices. Increasing use of automated test equipment to save the manufacturing cost associated with the devices is boosting the automated test equipment market all across the globe. Increasing requirement of customize products and testing of various customize products is one of the serious concern in all industries.

Testing of all these customize products in lesser time with the help of automated test equipment is one of the prime factors that accelerating the growth of automated testing equipment in the market. Wide applications associated with the automated test equipment such as wireless communication, radar, and electronic component manufacturing is also fuelling the demand of the automated test equipment in the market.

Automated Test Equipment market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing use in electronics and defense industry is boosting the demand

Automated test equipment is widely used in the electronics industry to test the electronic systems and components after the fabrication. Automated test equipment is also used to detect the faults in integrated circuits. Increasing use of automated test equipment in the electronics industry to test various electronics components is fuelling the demand of automated test equipment.

High adoption rate of advanced electronic products such as tablets, LED TVs, smartphones, and smart watches is boosting the electronics industry market and automated test equipment market as well. Increasing demand for high-speed wireless networks is one of the factors that drive the automated test equipment market significantly. The defense industry has witnessed a rise in a number of advanced technologies and devices in last few years.

Automated test equipment is used in the defense industry to verify the proper functioning of equipment. Testing of defense industry related equipment is one of the crucial factors for every country. The ability of automated testing equipment to test various defense industry equipment with high precision is one of the factors that propelling the demand of automated test equipment in the market.

Automated Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type, automated test equipment market segmented into

Non-memory

Memory

Discrete

On the basis of End Use, automated test equipment market segmented into

Automotive industry

Healthcare industry

Electronics industry

Others

On the basis of application, automated test equipment market segmented into

Wireless Communication

Radar

Electronic component manufacturing

Others

Automated Test Equipment market: Competition landscape

Some of the Key manufacturers of automated test equipment are Autotest Company, MAC Panel Company, Red Earth Systems, PEAK GROUP, Cove Industries, Qmax Groups, SLN Technologies Pvt Ltd, Amfax Limited and Roos Instruments, Inc

Key manufacturers are more concentrating on providing automated test equipment as per the industry requirement, especially electronics industry as automated test equipment is frequently used on a daily basis in this industry. Presence of key players in North America, Europe and APEJ region is accelerating the growth of automated test equipment in the market.

Automated Test Equipment market: Regional Overview

Considering the investment in defense and electronics industry by governments, North America region holds substantial market share in terms of revenue generation. Increasing use of automated test equipment in the defense industry in this region is propelling the growth of automated test equipment market.

Europe is expected to follow the North America region in terms of demand for automated test equipment due to the growing electronics components market in recent years. Moreover, enlarging electronics and automotive industry in the APEJ region is also contributing to grow the automated test equipment market. On the other hand, there is a considerable demand for automated test equipment in the MEA region due to rapid growth in consumer electronics market.