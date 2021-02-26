Bend Testing Machine Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2028

A bend testing machine is a universal testing machine, also known as a material testing machine, and is particularly used for determining the resistance, fracture strength, bend strength, and ductility of material. Bend testing machines are primarily used for the testing of metal products such as steel and iron. Bend testing machines can also test plastic, wood, ceramics, composites, etc.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of bend testing machine parent market

Changing bend testing machine market dynamics in the industry

In-depth bend testing machine market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of bend testing machine

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on bend testing machine market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8587

High Adoption of Bend Testing Machines that can Offer Precise Measurements

Manufacturers are focused on manufacturing bend testing machines that can precisely measure the flexural properties of metals.

For example, ADMET Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of bend testing machines, launched universal bend testing machine with enhanced features such as compact design, capability of performing adhesion tests and flexure tests, and others.

Metals such as steel and iron play a vital role in the construction industry, which has a significant positive impact on the growth of the bend testing machine market, globally. Another potential factor fuelling the growth of the bend testing machine market is the increasing concerns about material safety and durability from end customers.

Lack of Skilled Labor for Complex Operations

The key factor hampering the growth of bend testing machine market across the globe is the high cost associated with these machines. High-end bend testing machines incur high maintenance cost. Also, for the determination of precise readings, an experienced professional is required. Some of these factors are adversely affecting the growth of the bend testing machine market, globally.

Bend Testing Machine Market: Segmentation

The bend testing machine market has been segmented on the basis of material, end use, and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of Material:

Composites

Polymers

Plastics

Ceramics

Wood

Steel Reinforcement Bars

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of End Use:

Manufacturing

Construction

Bend Testing Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global bend testing machine market are FORM+TEST GmbH, Techlab Systems, AMETEK, Shimadzu, DIDAC INTERNATIONAL, AJT Equipment, Mark-10, NL Scientific Instruments, etc.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8587

Bend Testing Machine Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, key economies in the field of mechanics and machinery such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United States have a prominent market share in the bend testing machine market. Numerous inventions and growth of the automotive industry, and the adoption of high-end methods of bend testing by many manufacturing and construction industries are boosting this market. Similarly, focus on quality control and enhancements in the manufacturing industry in several countries such as India and France are also contributing to the growth of the bend testing machine market. Europe is expected to witness decent growth in the bend testing machine market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of power plants in the region. The bend testing machine market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at a high CAGR, due to various forward steps which were taken by governments in this region for improving the quality of products.