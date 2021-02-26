Bio-Acetic Acid Market 2019-2024 Market is Expected to Reach US$ 170 Million by 2024 with 5.5% CAGR During Forecast: Xinyu Sanyang, Tianguan, Sekab, Godavari and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Bio-Acetic Acid Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Bio-Acetic acid is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor, produced as a biorefinery product of pulp production from beech wood. It is recovered in several process steps and turned into high-quality, bio-acetic acid. The product is free from solids and of a high purity, making it suitable for human consumption. According to this study, over the next five years the Bio-Acetic Acid market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019.

In consumption market, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these two regions occupied 89.74% of the global consumption volume in total. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Xinyu Sanyang

Tianguan

SEKAB

Godavari

AFYREN

Wacker Chemie

ZeaChem

Lenzing

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bio-Acetic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bio-Acetic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bio-Acetic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Grain & Sugar Fermentation

Wood Cellulose Fermentation



Segmentation by application:

Food Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bio-Acetic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bio-Acetic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bio-Acetic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bio-Acetic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bio-Acetic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

