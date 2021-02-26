Brazil Flavored and Functional Water Market is Expected to Rise from US$5.0 bn to Reach US$9.4 bn by 2024, Expanding at a 7.3% CAGR therein

Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers 8-year forecast for the Brazil flavored and functional water market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2016–2024). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and key trends in the flavored and functional water market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the Brazil flavored and functional water market over the forecast period. The report aims to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the Brazil flavored and functional water market.

Factors such as increasing per capita consumption of packaged water, rising health consciousness, hectic work schedules and on the go life-style are expected to fuel revenue growth of the Brazil flavored and functional water market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthful, nutrition-rich and convenient drinks are expected to fuel the demand for flavored and functional water. In Brazil, expansion of the organized retail has led to widespread supply of flavored and functional water, through extensive distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Brazil flavored and functional water market in the near future.

The report analyses the market share of the Brazil flavored and functional water on the basis of nature, ingredient, distribution channel, and region. A section of the report highlights flavored and functional water demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the flavored and functional water ecosystem, including strategic developments, latest regulations, and new product offerings in the Brazil flavored and functional water market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the Brazil flavored and functional water market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in the country.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the flavored and functional water market is observed to be comparatively high owing to a large number of major providers of flavored and functional water and increasing number of small domestic players in the market. Flavored and functional water market in Brazil is facing external competition from producers & distributors of raw material and other food processors, which are adopting forward and backward integration strategies, and developing their own facilities to produce flavored water. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are flavored and functional water suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of the flavored and functional water providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the flavored and functional water space.

Key players in the Brazil flavored and functional water market report include Groupe Danone, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Hint Water, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC, and Ambev. Some of the key local players profiled in the report includes Grupo Petropolis, Comexim Ltda., Agua Via Natural, Eklo Water, Amazon Spring Water S/A, and Brasil Kirin.