Chrome Ores Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

High-grade high-quality chrome ore is mainly used to smelt special alloys with elements such as cobalt, nickel and tungsten. These special steels and special alloys are indispensable materials for aerospace, aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding, and defense industries for the production of guns, missiles, rockets, and ships. The use of high-grade chrome ore has played a big role in China’s military industry, national defense, and precision instruments.

Common and medium-quality chrome ore is mainly used in the metallurgical industry, and chromite is mainly used to produce ferrochrome and metal chromium. In the chemical industry, it is mainly used to produce sodium dichromate, and then to prepare other chromium compounds for use in industries such as pigments, textiles, electroplating, and leather.

In addition, chrome ore is used in the manufacturing industry, and ferrochrome alloy is used as a steel additive to produce a variety of high-strength, corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, high-temperature, oxidation-resistant special steels, such as stainless steel, acid-resistant steel, heat-resistant steel, and ball bearing steel. , spring steel, tool steel, etc.

Market concentration is high, with South Africa, Kazakhstan and India as the main export regions.

The global Chrome Ores market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chrome Ores volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chrome Ores market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glencore

Zimasco

Assmang

ENRC

International Ferro Metals

Samancore Chrome

Yilmaden Holding

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

CVK Group Company

KWG Resources Inc

DEV Mining Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chromite

Chromium-rich Spar

Hard Chrome Spinel

Segment by Application

Metallurgical

Chemical and Foundry

Refractory

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Chrome Ores Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chrome Ores

1.2 Chrome Ores Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chrome Ores Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chromite

1.2.3 Chromium-rich Spar

1.2.4 Hard Chrome Spinel

1.3 Chrome Ores Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chrome Ores Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Metallurgical

1.3.3 Chemical and Foundry

1.3.4 Refractory

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Chrome Ores Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Chrome Ores Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Chrome Ores Market Size

1.5.1 Global Chrome Ores Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Chrome Ores Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Chrome Ores Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chrome Ores Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chrome Ores Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chrome Ores Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chrome Ores Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chrome Ores Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chrome Ores Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chrome Ores Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chrome Ores Business

7.1 Glencore

7.1.1 Glencore Chrome Ores Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chrome Ores Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Glencore Chrome Ores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Zimasco

7.2.1 Zimasco Chrome Ores Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chrome Ores Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Zimasco Chrome Ores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Assmang

7.3.1 Assmang Chrome Ores Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chrome Ores Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Assmang Chrome Ores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ENRC

7.4.1 ENRC Chrome Ores Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chrome Ores Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ENRC Chrome Ores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 International Ferro Metals

7.5.1 International Ferro Metals Chrome Ores Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chrome Ores Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 International Ferro Metals Chrome Ores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

