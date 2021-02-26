Crop Weather Index Insurance Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2025
In 2018, the global Crop Weather Index Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Crop Weather Index Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crop Weather Index Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PICC
Zurich (RCIS)
Chubb
QBE
China United Property Insurance
American Financial Group
Prudential
XL Catlin
Everest Re Group
Endurance Specialty
CUNA Mutual
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
CGB Diversified Services
Farmers Mutual Hail
Archer Daniels Midland
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Weather Index Type
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Crop/MPCI
Crop/Hail
Livestock
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Crop Weather Index Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Crop Weather Index Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crop Weather Index Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Crop Weather Index Insurance market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
