Drum Motor Market is slated to witness healthy growth during the forecast timeline due to government initiatives such as the introduction of special economic zones

Drum motor is a mechanical device enclosed in a steel shell that acts as a single component driving pulley. It is used in conveyor belt with all components such as motor, gear drive as well as all moving parts are encircled inside the drum. The gear and the motor operate inside an oil bath, which ensures proper cooling and lubrication. A typical drum motor eliminates external components such as motors, sprockets, gear boxes, chain guards, chains, and pillow block bearings. External component maintenance is eliminated by having the components inside the drum. A drum motor rotates a gear module that transmits power to the outer rotating drum. Low profile and compact design of a motor drum provides a safe and silent environment, efficiency, space savings, and reliability with low maintenance.

The global drum motor market is anticipated to expand at an exponential pace in the near future. Government initiatives such as the introduction of special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial areas across countries globally are anticipated to increase the demand for drum motors. Additionally, implication of standardization across various industries by the introduction of advanced conveyor belts having drum motors instead of manual motors is anticipated to boost drum motor market. Rise in consumer awareness regarding the hygiene of packaged foods and enforcement of stringent laws regarding workplace hygiene near conveyor belts across several manufacturing industries) are anticipated to propel the motor drum market. However, conveyor drum motors are costlier than the conventional belt drive motors and hence, several small and medium sized manufacturers cannot afford them. This is likely to hamper the drum motor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of enforcement of stringent policies regarding workplace hygiene across several industries globally restrains the growth of drum motor market.

The global drum motor market can be segmented based on motor size, application, and region. In terms of motor size, the drum motor market can be segregated into 4 inch to 8.5 inch, 12.5 inch to 20 inch, and 20 inch to 36 inch. Drum motors that are 4 inch to 8.5 inch are designed and engineered specifically for the food industry. These are standard duty drum motors designed to withstand pressure up to 3000 psi. 12.5 inch to 20 inch are heavy duty drum motors, while the 20 inch and 36 inch are extreme duty drum motors. Based on application, the global drum motor market can be divided into food & beverage industry, agriculture industry, mining industry, and others.

Drum motors are preferred more in the food & beverage industry as compared to gear motors owing to its hygiene factors. In drum motors all the components are inside the body shell, which help in maintaining hygiene. In terms of region, the global drum motor market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe have substantial growth potential for drum motor owing to preference of safety solutions and presence of prominent manufacturers in these regions.

Key players operating in the global drum motor market include VanderGraaf (the U.S.), The Interroll Worldwide Group (Switzerland), LAT Antriebstechnik-Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Rollex Förderelemente GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Drum Motors & More (the U.K.), Brown Advance, S.A. (Spain), COSGRA S.A. (Spain), RollFlex Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Ellegaard (Denmark) and Conveyor Transmission Inc. (Canada). Players compete with each other with respect to new product designs and technological advancements to attain a competitive advantage in the market. Technological advancement and geographical presence play an important role in to garner large share of the market.