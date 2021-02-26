Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2017 – 2025
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory-related disorders, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major drivers of the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market.
The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information regarding various segments of the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key player, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market.
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Key Segments
The global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been divided into biopsy forceps, cytology brushes, transbronchial aspirational needles, Spray Catheters, biopsy needles, and others. Based on application, the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been classified into cancer diagnosis, infection diagnosis, and others. In terms of end-user, the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2015-2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S., and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players in the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Medi-Globe Corporation, Veran Medical Technologies, and Boston Scientific Corporation.
The global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is segmented as:
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Product, 2015–2025
Biopsy Forceps
Cytology Brushes
Biopsy Needles
Transbronchial Aspiration Needles
Spray Catheters
Others
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Application, 2015–2025
Cancer Diagnosis
Infection Diagnosis
Others
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by End-user, 2015–2025
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cancer Specialty Clinics
Diagnostics Centers
Others
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Geography, 2015–2025
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
