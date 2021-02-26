Fabric Freshener Market Worldwide: Industry Dynamics, Size & Share, Supply & Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2028

Fabric Freshener Market Outlook

The global textile industry is considered as one of the largest industries in the global market. In 2017, the industry was valued at US$ 3 trillion, which also includes the production, refinement, as well as sale of synthetic and natural fibers that are used in various industries. The global textile market is segmented into fiber, yarn, fabric, and garments. China accounts for a significant production share in the textile products market. The fabric industry has large-scale application in both, the household and industrial sectors. With continuous improvements being implemented in fabric products, the target segment/target customers look for ways or any kind of product that could help maintain the quality of the fabric for a longer time. As a result, fabric-related products such as fabric fresheners have been gaining traction in the global market. Fabric fresheners are used on carpets, upholstery, rugs, or any kind of clothing in order to avoid or eliminate odours quickly.

Fabric-oriented products such as rugs, carpets, and curtain kinds of woolen cloths are found in a majority of households as well as in the commercial sector. However, over the course of time, these fabric-oriented products get musty or smelly, which requires maintenance at regular intervals. For maintaining these fabric products, fabric fresheners have been gaining traction in the global market. Fabric fresheners are being designed to eliminate any odour originating from sticky couches, musty carpets, and unwashed curtains. With the continuous evolution of fabric freshener products, companies have been strategizing on adding additional features to their existing products. Some of the newly featured fabric fresheners not only eliminate the odours on fabric but also act as a pest control against various insects on these materials.

Fabric Freshener: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global fabric freshener market has been segmented as –

Regular

Perfumed

On the basis of end use, the global fabric freshener market has been segmented as –

Households

Commercial Offices and Industrial Sector Hospitality Industry Public Facilities Others



On the basis of the distribution channel, the global fabric Freshener market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store Others



Fabric Freshener Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fabric freshener market are Procter & Gamble, Henkel Corporation, JAY Manufacturing, Reckitt Benckiser, Clean Control Corporation, Deb Group Ltd, Grow Fragrance Inc., and The London Oil Refining Co Ltd., among others.

Fabric Freshener Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers of fabric freshener products have been strategizing on promoting their products and services in order to increase their customer base in the global market. Along with key promotional activities, some of the fabric freshener companies have been executing key acquisitions in order to gain a larger customer base.

Fabric Freshener Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Procter & Gamble Co. initiated a nationwide campaign on its fabric freshener brand, i.e. Febreeze, for the North American and European markets.

In 2016, Henkel Corporation acquired major shares of The Sun Products Corporation, which specializes in the production of various fabric freshener products for the household sector.

Opportunities for Fabric Freshener Market Participants

Over the past couple of years, industrialization has been surging at a significant rate in various parts of the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. With the rise in the commercial sector, it becomes necessary for owner to maintain their office with proper hygienic and also make them environmentally-friendly. Due to this, these commercial sectors have been looking ways and even buying several hygienic products to maintain their offices. This important factor paves a critical opportunity for the fabric freshener market to gain traction over the forecast period.