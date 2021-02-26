Food Deaerators Market Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

The increasing global population ultimately increases the demand for food and beverages. The food sector is characterized not only by the highest standards of quality and productivity but also compliance with strict hygiene regulations. Changing lifestyle, increase in a number of working population as well as urbanization has fuelled the demand for processed food during the last decade. There is an increase in demand for processed food due to its ease and less in cooking time increased shelf life. Oxygen and other gases get dissolved in food and beverage products during various processing techniques. The dissolved oxygen and other gases can make food products more susceptible to degradation as well as affect quality parameters like flavor, aroma, etc. Food Deaerators are used to remove oxygen and other gases from water as well as food and beverages products. Thus with growing food and beverages industry, the demand for food deaerators is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Food Deaerators from Rapidly Growing Demand from Beverage Industry

The demand for Food Deaerators is one the rise, especially from food as well as beverage industry. The rapidly growing demand for processed beverages & food products, increased use of convenience and processed food products as well as rising awareness about the side effects of dissolved oxygen, CO2 and other gases in food and beverage products are some of the prominent drivers of food deaerators market. The increasing demand for various beverages, especially food juices, increase as the dissolved oxygen and other gases in fruit juices affect the quality of the product, is expected to boost the demand for food deaerator. The increasing investments of governments in food processing equipment and machinery create a positive opportunity for food deaerator market. The increase in disposable income of consumers, as well as the ever-growing beverage industry, prove to be some other driver for food deaerators market. Thus, with an increasing number of application as well as demand from food & beverage segment the global food deaerator market is expected to grow positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Food Deaerators Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global Food Deaerators market has been segmented as-

Spray Deaerators Scrubber spray Atomizing Spray

Tray Deaerators Parallel flow tray Counterflow tray

Cold Water Deaerators

On the basis of End Use, the global Food Deaerators market has been segmented as-

Food Baby food Desserts Sauces & Ketchup Animal Food Others

Beverages Fruit juices Dairy Alcoholic beverages Sports drinks Non-carbonated artificial beverages



On the basis of Functions, the global Food Deaerators market has been segmented as-

Oxygen removal

Water Heating

Aroma & Flavor Retention

Other (water-level control, shelf-life extension, etc.)

Global food deaerator: Key Players

The global food deaerators market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in the global food deaerators include Newterra, FrymaKoruma AG, JBT Corporation, GEA Group, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Strok Thermeq BV, and Parker Boiler Co., Cornell Machine, Mepaco, Jaygo Incorporated, and others. More market players are taking interest to invest in food deaerators market with increasing demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global food deaerators market is growing rapidly and thus creating various opportunities for market players. Many of food deaerator manufacturers are focused on the innovation of the products in order to decrease the size of the equipment as well as for products with a variety of viscosity as per the need of consumers. Thus key players in food deaerator market are investing in their R&D department, in order to develop new product range and improve the product portfolio. With the growing demand and opportunities, the global food deaerator market is expected to grow positively over the forecast period.

Global Food Deaerator Market: Regional Outlook

The global food deaerator is regionally segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe currently are key players in food deaerators market. North America is expected to dominate the food deaerator market over the forecast period with high investments in R&D as well as high advancements in technologies. The Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at a good rate with growing beverage as well as fruit juice industries. Thus the food deaerators market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

