Functional Chewing Gum Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of "Functional Chewing Gum Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Chewing Gum Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of the global market in 2016.

Global consumption of Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

Although sales of Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Functional Chewing Gum field hastily.

The global Functional Chewing Gum market is valued at 3050 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Chewing Gum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Chewing Gum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wrigley Company

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat Corporation (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

Yake

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

