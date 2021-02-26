Reportocean.com “Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Size Study, by Application (Surveillance, Planning and Routing, Monitoring & Alerting, Guidance), by Offerings (Hardware, Software), by End-Use (Commercial, Defense) and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025.

Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growth of the A-SMGCS market is driven by various factors, that includes the development of airport structures across the globe to make a run at increased air traffic, number of delays in flights are increasing due to uplifting congestion at airports, the major impact is due to weather conditions which effects the airport operations. The growth and development of this segment can be accounted to the increased demand and need for advanced surveillance systems having effective alerting functions to ensure efficient and smooth functioning of various airport operations.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

§ Surveillance

§ Planning & Routing

§ Monitoring & Alerting

§ Guidance

By Offerings:

§ Hardware

§ Radar

§ Airfield ground lighting

§ Vehicle tracking systems

§ Software

§ Safety Logic Conflict

§ Airport Moving Maps (2D/3D Maps)

§ Advanced Video & Auditory Warning

By End-Use:

§ Commercial

§ Defense

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Saab Group, Terma, ADB Safe gate, Thales Group, Leonardo, Era Corporation, Sea ridge Technologies, Honeywell International. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systemin Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

