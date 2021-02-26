GLOBAL DEALER MANAGEMENT 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
DMS’ is a widely used acronym in the auto dealer industry that stands for dealer management system. A DMS is traditionally known as a software platform dealers use for managing their vehicle inventory, deals (cash, finance, wholesale, buy here pay here (BHPH), etc.), customer information, credit reports and printing paperwork.
In the past, many dealers found the need to login to separate software systems to truly run their business. On top of a traditional dealer management system platform, a dealer may need to login to another system to submit deals to lenders, another to manage their customer communication (CRM) and yet another to manage their website and online marketing and possibly more.
Today, with the advancement in software integrations and partnerships, a DMS can finally achieve its true purpose of helping dealers manage their entire business from a single login platform. Integrations help converge these processes and data into a centralized hub of tools, resulting in better organization, efficiency and ultimately more deals. An example of this could be a dealer receives an internet lead from their website or car listing site which is fed directly into the dealer management system as a new prospect. The system would automatically assign the new lead to a sales person for them to work through the sales process. Pulling a credit report, searching through available inventory, structuring a deal and even printing the final sales contracts are all done within the same system. These new capabilities make all of your business information more accessible, significantly improve business efficiency and reduce data entry points and potential errors.
Growing challenges in manufacturing, consumer goods, and automobile sectors related to handling multiple levels of dealers/distributors globally or locally has given rise to dedicated dealer management systems. These systems are designed to integrate original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealer networks, and end-customers. Features such as inventory management and finance & accounting management are helping businesses to streamline various processes. The dealer management systems smartly streamline the distributor’s entire operations and focus on customer relations. DMS delivers enriched experience to businesses and helps them to improve responsiveness, processing times, and increase work productivity. It enhances corporate performance by optimizing and managing business processes. It is a process that offers services similar to total quality management and is backed by technology support.
The dealer management systems market is anticipated to witness immense growth opportunities as end-users such as automotive enterprises specialize in value added services such as telematics services, cyber security, and connected car platforms. These platforms are anticipated to provide immense growth opportunities to the market with the growing need to automate processes. Furthermore, organizations are expected to invest in effective technologies to enable automated operations by adopting dealer management systems, cloud based deployment models, and mobile apps for efficient management. Further, cloud based deployment provides subscription based business models and ensures minimal investment and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO). Digital transformation in the automotive industry is also expected to lead to increasing opportunities for the dealer management system market.
In 2018, the global Dealer Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA
Cox Automotive
CDK Global
Reynolds and Reynolds
RouteOne
DealerSocket
Internet Brands
Dominion Enterprises
Wipro
Epicor
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
