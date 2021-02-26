Reportocean.com “Global Manned Guarding Services Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Manned Guarding Services Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025

Introduction

Manned guarding services refers to the service offered by trained security personnel. It includes patrolling on the building premises to avoid unauthorized entry or occupation, monitoring of assets against damage and theft, and guarding people against any negative consequence due to the unlawful conduct of others. Manned guarding is the largest part of the security services industry and the manned guarding sector is getting more organized every day. Integrated guarding solutions is the key trend observed in this sector. In this report, the manned guarding services market market size covers the market value of the services offered by trained security personnel to ensure safety as well as the market value of equipment that aids in providing these services. There is a huge demand for guarding personnel in industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. The market is highly organized and well regulated in developed countries, such as the U.S and the UK In developing countries, such as China and India, the market is highly fragmented and comprises various key players operating at regional levels. The global manned guarding services market is mainly driven by growing urban population and consequent asset creation. Furthermore, increasing transition of people to living in secure apartments and gated communities, owing to the rising crime rates also positively imopacts the market growth. Meanwhile, rise of automated security systems hinders the market growth to a certain extent. However, factors such as development of training centres for security personnel and low police per capita, especially in developing countries such as China and India;offers promising growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Analysis

The global manned guarding services market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market was led by the U.S., with a 27.42% share, followed by European countries and China, with shares of 24.19% and 15.41%, respectively. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for manned guarding services market. The major companies will be looking forward to expanding their services in this region. Meanwhile, compared to the large population and rapid economic growth, police per capita in most of the countries in this region is less compared to the global average. Moreover, Asia Pacific region lack in the basic manned guarding services facilities, such as skilled employees, latest technological security equipment, and organization structure. The major companies will be enhancing their business in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the U.S. is the largest market for manned guarding services. The presence of a large number of urban centers and industrial infrastructure, the prevalence of crime, and the threat of terrorism have resulted in the growing demand for guarding services in the U.S. Private security services are mainly being preferred for tasks consisting of protecting high-profile individuals and transfering high-value consignments. Furthermore, the country houses some of the leading security agencies, such as U.S. Security Associates, Allied Universal, and Andrews International Inc.

Key Players

Securitas AB (Sweden), U.S. Security Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Tops Security Limited (India), OCS Group Limited (UK), Transguard Group (UAE), China Security & Protection Group Co. Ltd. (China), G4S plc (U.K), Allied Universal (U.S.), Security & Intelligence Services Ltd. (India), ICTS Europe S.A. (France), Andrews International Inc. (U.S.), Covenant Services Worldwide, LLC (U.S.), and Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd. (U.K) are some of the key players profiled in this report The manned guarding services market is highly fragmented with top five players, namely G4S plc, Securitas AB, OCS Group Limited, Transguard Group, and U.S. Security Associates, Inc., accounting for approximately 30% of the global market size.

Objective of the Global Manned Guarding Services Market Report – Forecast to 2025

> To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Manufacturers of security equipment

> High profile individuals

> Residential building associations

> Commercial building owners

> Banks

Key Findings

> The global manned guarding services market in this report has been segmented on the basis of type into two, namely equipment and service. The equipment segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

> The global manned guarding services market has been segmented, by end-user, into industrial buildings, commercial buildings, and residential buildings. The commercial buildings segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period.

> Asia Pacific would dominate the manned guarding services market by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 2,512.1 million by 2025.

The regional analysis also includes:

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

