Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Manual Torque Multipliers is a tool used to provide a mechanical advantage in applying torque to turn bolts, nuts or other items designed to be actuated by application of torque, such as the actuation of valves, particularly where there are relatively high torque requirements. Torque multipliers can also be used to ease manual tube expansion in drums of water tube boilers or to expand tubes in restricted space. The manually operated torque multipliers made are ideal for applications without a third-party power source – an effective tool for loosening and tightening bolts that is suitable for use anywhere and at any time.

Scope of the Report:

In Consumption market, the Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Market revenue will increases to 97019 K USD in 2016 from 87681 K USD in 2012.

Germany is the largest consumption of Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 20.29% in 2016. The second place is Russia; following Germany with the sales revenue market share over 14.38% in 2016. UK is another important consumption market of Manual Torque Multipliers.

The worldwide market for Manual Torque Multipliers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Manual Torque Multipliers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Actuant Corporation, Gedore Tools, Norbar, Apex Tool Group, Stanley Black and Decker, alkitronic, Maschinenfabrik Wagner, Columbus McKinnon, Tohnichi, AIMCO, Mountz, Powermaster Engineers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reaction Bar Multiplier

Reaction Plate Multiplier

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Engineering and Construction

Industrial

Manufacturing

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Manual Torque Multipliers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Manual Torque Multipliers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Manual Torque Multipliers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Manual Torque Multipliers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Manual Torque Multipliers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Manual Torque Multipliers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Manual Torque Multipliers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

