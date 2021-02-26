Global Market Study on Oxygen Hoods Market Trend Analysis till 2026

Oxygen hoods are delivery hoods, which consist of a transparent plastic shell that encloses a patient’s head. Oxygen hoods are typically mounted on a neck ring, which enables them to provide a gas-tight seal. Oxygen hoods may include temperature, humidity, and oxygen concentration sensors. They may also include supply and exhaust ports for gas tube connections. Some oxygen hoods also have a separate port for the analysis of gas concentration and a permit for the patient to hear. Oxygen hoods are connected to the oxygen source with the help of a hose or a tube. Oxygen hoods for adults are frequently used for the administration of high-pressure oxygen for patients who are inside hyperbaric chambers. Oxygen concentration in the oxygen hood is controlled by adjusting the rate of flow. They can be securely placed over the head of the patient without the need for weights. Oxygen is a drug that is essential for the treatment and prevention of neonatal hypoxia. However, the excessive usage of oxygen can lead to serious and long-lasting anomalies.

The growing prevalence and recurrence of chronic lung diseases is expected to be a major factor driving the oxygen hoods market over the forecast period. According to the American Lung Association, of all the lung diseases, asthma is the most common (25 million), followed by interstitial lung disease (12 million) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (11 million). Lung disease was the third major cause of death in the past decade. Increase in healthcare expenditure is a major factor contributing to the growth of the oxygen hoods market. It is estimated that the total healthcare cost is nearly US$ 300 billion per year in the U.S. However, high treatment cost is a factor that is likely to hamper the growth of the oxygen hoods market.

Tentatively, the global oxygen hoods market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global oxygen hoods market is segmented as:

Neonatal

Animals

Adults

Based on indication, the global oxygen hoods market is segmented as:

Oxidative Stress

Hypoxia

Retinopathy of Prematurity

Chronic Lung Disease

Based on end user, the global oxygen hoods market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

Home Use

Others

Based on geography, the global oxygen hoods market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle-East & Africa

The global market for oxygen hoods therapeutics is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Complications arising post-delivery are common around the world, and this is expected to fuel the global demand for oxygen hoods. Among the three product types, the neonatal oxygen hoods segment is expected to lead the global oxygen hoods market over the forecast period. The hospitals subsegment under the end-user segment is expected to contribute a high share in the global oxygen hoods market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are advised to seek treatment in hospitals.

Geographically, the global oxygen hoods market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global oxygen hoods market owing to the high prevalence of the disease like neonatal hypoxia. The oxygen hoods market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to growth in the number of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global oxygen hoods market throughout the forecast period.

The global market for oxygen hoods therapeutics is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global oxygen hoods market are Natus Medical Incorporated; Fanem Ltda; Jørgen Kruuse A/S; Phoenix Medical Systems P Limited; Plasti-med Medikal Ürünler San. Tic. Ltd; GaleMed Corporation; Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co., Ltd.; GINEVRI srl; and Jorgensen Labs.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.