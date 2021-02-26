Global Market Study on Tibial Bearings Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2026

Tibial Bearings Market

Tibial bearings are used when total knee replacement or surgery of knee is carried out. Need for tibial bearings replacement arises after painful and disabled knee joint resulting from various conditions such as different forms of arthritis, i.e., traumatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis involving one or more compartments. Tibial bearings are used in conjunction with un-cemented or cemented trays either in primary or revision application of the bone cement. Sometimes wearing down of previously used tibial bearings also requires replacement by new tibial bearings. Generally, in patients with any form of arthritis inflammation of joints occurs more rapidly, which leads to wearing down of bones. Knee joint inflammation due to arthritis and oxidation, i.e., wearing down of newly replaced tibial bearings after some years of replacement is common.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24277

Prevalence of arthritis is increasing due to higher life expectancy, change in lifestyle leading to increased body mass index (Obesity), which is expected to drive the growth of tibial bearings market. Pain with disabled knee is more prevalent in geriatric population and worldwide prevalence of geriatric population is increasing, which consequently fuels the growth of the tibial bearings market. As per the Pain Foundation, the prevalence of arthritis increases up to 80% in people over the age of 60. Increasing success rate of knee surgeries involving tibial bearings replacement is also expected to drive the growth of market. As per a study, the survivorship of tibial bearings after the knee replacement operation is up to 10 to 15 years with success rate of 85 to 93%, driving the growth of tibial bearings market. Improving reimbursement scenario and treatment seeking rate of joint inflammation is also expected to drive the growth of the tibial bearings market.

The global tibial bearings market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and region.

Based on the product type, the global tibial bearings market is segmented into:

Fixed tibial bearings

Mobile tibial bearings

Based on end user, the global tibial bearings market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Increasing prevalence of aging population is expected to contribute significantly in tibial bearings market. Prevalence of arthritis leading to knee replacement surgeries is also increasing due to increased life expectancy and obesity driving the growth of tibial bearings market. As per arthritis foundation, in the U.S. 50% of adults 65 years or older reported to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis and by conservative estimates in 2015, prevalence of doctor diagnosed arthritis in the U.S. is around 54.4 million. Whereas, new adjusted estimates (2015) suggests that prevalence of arthritis in the U.S. may be around 91.2 million. The vast prevalence of arthritis suggests market potential of tibial bearings. By product type, tibial bearings market is expected to be dominated by mobile tibial bearings. By end user, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the tibial bearings market due to higher number of knee replacement procedures. Tibial bearings manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing innovative products to enhance the survivorship when placed in knee.

On the basis of geography, global tibial bearings market is segmented into 5 major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the most lucrative tibial bearings market due to higher prevalence of arthritis and increasing geriatric population. Good reimbursement and availability of advanced surgical methods for knee replacement contributing to tibial bearings market in North America. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative tibial bearings market due to higher number of knee replacement surgeries and aging population. Asia-Pacific is emerging tibial bearings market due to emerging economies such as India and China. Latin America is expected to remain steady market and show steady growth due to increasing knee replacement surgeries. Middle East and Africa is least lucrative tibial bearings market due to low adoption and access to safe surgeries.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24277

Examples of spme of the key participants in the tibial bearings market are Zimmer, Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Consensus Orthopedics, etc.