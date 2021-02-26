Global Software Defined Security Market to Reach a Value of About US$ 3,800 Mn in the Year 2022

One of the major growth factor for the adoption of software defined security is the growing concern amongst the organizations using the virtual infrastructure and services of a cloud based system. The software defined security system is used by the enterprises to automate their network security management. Due to the growing usage of the cloud technology, many enterprises are demanding security solutions that are easy to manage, can be highly customized and provide security without the presence of any hardware. Software defined security provides all these facilities and in addition, it is also used to prevent data loss and identify and access management solutions. With the growing adoption of cloud based services and infrastructure, the adoption of software defined security solutions is also on the rise.

The global software defined security market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,800 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Software defined security Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the services component type segment is slated to touch a value of about US$ 1050 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The services component type segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the component type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the small and medium enterprise segment will reach a value of about US$ 640 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The small and medium enterprise segment is forecasted to account for more than one-fourth of the total revenue share of the end user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the network monitoring segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,300 Mn in 2022. The network monitoring segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the network monitoring segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the U.S. software defined security market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the software defined security market like Catbird, VMware, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Intel Corp., EMC Corp., Palo Alto Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.