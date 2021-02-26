Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.

The global Solid State LiDAR sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid State LiDAR sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid State LiDAR sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid State LiDAR sensor

1.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 MEMS Based Scanning

1.2.3 Phase Array

1.2.4 Non-Scanning Flash

1.3 Solid State LiDAR sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solid State LiDAR sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Security

1.3 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Size

1.4.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid State LiDAR sensor Business

7.1 Velodyne

7.1.1 Velodyne Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Velodyne Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Quanergy

7.2.1 Quanergy Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Quanergy Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LeddarTech

7.3.1 LeddarTech Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LeddarTech Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ABAX Sensing

7.4.1 ABAX Sensing Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ABAX Sensing Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ibeo

7.5.1 Ibeo Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ibeo Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Trilumina

7.6.1 Trilumina Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Trilumina Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Innoviz

7.7.1 Innoviz Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Innoviz Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Strobe

7.8.1 Strobe Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Strobe Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Aeye

7.9.1 Aeye Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aeye Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TetraVue

7.10.1 TetraVue Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TetraVue Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Continental AG

7.12 Xenomatix

7.13 Imec

7.14 Robosense

7.15 Genius Pro

7.16 Benewake

7.17 Hesai

