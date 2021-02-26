Grass Based Dairy Products Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Global Grass-Based Dairy Products Market: Introduction

The Food and Drug Administration supervises the label on the dairy products and has not defined the grass fed based products and also don’t have set guidelines for the producers/manufacturers for making a grass-fed claim. The FDA requires those labels on dairy should not be misleading. The dairy products from the grass-based products have high nutritional benefits and are also beneficial for the health of the animal also. The grass-fed label is more meaningful on meat, rather than on dairy products. The consumers who are looking for the 100% grass fed meat and dairy products, the following labels or seals play a vital role and these include, PCO Certified 100% Grassfed, American Grass Fed, Certified Grassfed by AGW, Nofa-NY Certified 100% Grass Fed, and USDA Process Verified.

Global Grass Based Dairy Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factors driving the global grass based dairy products is the growing interest in dairy products from grass fed cows. Consumers are gradually becoming aware about the eco-friendly health benefits and taste benefits of consuming dairy and other animal based products from livestock fed using accomplished grazing. Further, even the flavour of the grass fed dairy products are effected by the unique characteristics of the climate, soil, and the forages of the place from where they originate. These characteristics are called terrior. Terrior is considered the sum total of the local ambience or the factors that influence the flavour and qualities of a food handcrafted in a particular place. This concept is gaining traction in the food industry and the consumers are also recognizing the new trend within the industry.

The grass based dairy products provides tremendous opportunities for the local artisans. The grass fed dairy products are segmented under the premium segment based on their unique qualities, and the place based texture and flavor. Several studies and researches have been conducted and documented on the difference between grass fed and conventional milk products. Further, many studies have confirmed the difference in flavor, chemistry, and the physical differences in the products manufactured with grass based dairy products.

Global Grass Based Dairy Products Market: Segmentation

The global grass based dairy products market is segmented by product types into:

Milk

Protein Shakes

Grass Milk Yogurt

Butter

Cheese

Cream

Ice-Cream

The global grass based dairy products market is segmented by distribution channel into:

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Online Retailers

Others

Global Grass Based Dairy Products Market: Segmentation Overview

The global grass based dairy products market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and geography. By product the grass based dairy products are sub-segmented into milk, shakes, cheese, butter, ice-cream, yogurt, and cream. The milk from grass fed animals are healthier than the ordinary milk. The grass fed milk has higher concentrates of vitamins and anti-oxidants, less amount of bad fats, and more healthy fats which includes omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid.

Global Grass Based Dairy Products Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on a geographic region’s global grass based dairy products market is segmented into seven broad regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the grass based dairy products market.

Global Grass Based Dairy Products Market: Prominent vendors

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global grass based dairy products market include Kerry Gold, Anchor, Cedar Summit Farm, Otter Creek Farm, Saxon Homestead Farm, Uplands Cheese, Edelweiss Graziers and Organic Valley, amongst others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and application.

