Hyperscale Computing Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2017-2025

Hyperscale Computing Market: Introduction

In today’s world, advancements in ever-growing field of IT, and digitization of numerous operational and business processes, demand computing methods to be adopted in enterprises on a large scale. Hyperscale computing refers to a provision of distributed computing environment scaling form few servers to thousands of servers in a cost efficient manner, when there is a huge volume of data and a certain amount of workload associated with it. Hyperscale computing is generally practiced in application software such big data and cloud computing.

Hyperscale computing demands a hardware infrastructure that is distinct from traditional data centres, as it is moving towards a broader enterprise market. Hyperscale computing infrastructure operates as a single unit replacing storage networks and hardware devices with virtual LANs and software programs respectively. It allows enterprises to gain competitive advantage by virtue of key features of hyperscale computing such as low-cost investment with minimal configuration, ability to implement with thousands of virtual machines, and horizontal scalability resulting in improved performance and high availability.

Hyperscale Computing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Due to rise in computing, networking, and storage resources, technologies such as cloud computing demand distributed computing environments, which fuels the growth of hyperscale computing market. A provision of autonomous and holistic approach in computing projects of enterprises, and cost effective product design in hyperscale computing over traditional computing, are also some drivers of hyperscale computing market.

However, safeguarding confidential data of the enterprise and, monitoring as well as tracking root cause of faults and incidents in end-to-end performance in large number of services, are some challenges faced by hyperscale computing market.

Hyperscale Computing Market: Segmentation

Hyperscale computing market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-user vertical and region wise. On the basis of application it is further segmented into cloud computing, big data, social media, web 2.0, internet commerce and others. On the basis on end-user vertical it can be segmented into BSFI, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and hospitality, and others. Hyperscale computing market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Hyperscale Computing Market: Regional Overview

North America is the largest hyperscale computing market owing to increased investments for technological advancements. European enterprises are largely investing in hyperscale computing market due to low investment costs. Asia-Pacific market expected to grow at faster rate due to demand for numerous IT applications in the enterprises. Hyperscale computing market in Middle East and Africa is also showing a rapid growth due to increased migration to cloud architectures and their ability to quickly scale and efficiently support workload than traditional methods.

Hyperscale Computing Market: Key Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, CenturyLink, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Apple Inc. Yahoo! Inc. and Dell are some of the key players in hyperscale computing market.

