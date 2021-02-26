India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Industry

India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism market to touch US$ 5 Billion by 2025.

“India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Inbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Inbound MICE travelersarrival, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India Inbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India Inbound MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 16 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India Inbound MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are United States, United Kingdom, UAE, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, France, China, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Russia Federation, Philippines and other countries

Key Findings:

India inbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 38 Billion by 2025

• India is emerging as the fastest growing inbound MICE tourism market

• India will attract more than 1.4 Million MICE travelers by 2018

• United States and India will become most popular MICE travelers nation by 2025

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India InboundMICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

• Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in India& Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in India& Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Tourism Market

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

2.1 Inbound Travelers Visitation in India & Forecast

2.2 Inbound Travelers Spending in India & Forecast Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

3.1 Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation in India & Forecast

3.2 Inbound MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

4.1 India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

4.2 India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Travelers Market

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending – Top 16 Countries In-depth Analysis (2012 – 2025)

6.1 United States MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.1.1 United States MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.1.2 United States MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.2 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.2.1 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.2.2 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.3 United Arab Emirates (UAE) MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.3.1 UAE MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.3.2 UAE MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.4 Germany MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.4.1 Germany MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.4.2 Germany MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.5 Singapore MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.5.1 Singapore MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.5.2 Singapore MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.6 Malaysia MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.6.1 Malaysia MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.6.2 Malaysia MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.7 France MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.7.1 France MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.7.2 France MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.8 India MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.8.1 India MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.8.2 India MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.9 Japan MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.9.1 Japan MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.9.2 Japan – MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.10 Thailand MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.10.1 Thailand MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.10.2 Thailand MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.11 Sri Lanka MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.11.1 Sri Lanka MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.11.2 Sri Lanka MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.12 Switzerland MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.12.1 Switzerland MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.12.2 Switzerland MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.13 Australia MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.13.1 Australia MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

6.13.2 Australia – MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

6.14 Canada MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.14.1 Canada MICE Travelers Visitation to India & Forecast

Continued…..

