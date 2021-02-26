Infrared Thermometer Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

Infrared thermometers provide more reliable and precise results, compared to traditional thermometers. Simplicity and affordability are among the major factors driving the infrared thermometer market. An infrared thermometer is an ideal tool for the non-contact measurement of objects that carry current, objects in motion, and objects at high temperatures. The ability of these thermometers to take the non-contact measurement of objects is one of the important factors that boosting the demand for infrared thermometers across the globe.

In addition, the simple handling and easy operation of infrared thermometers has boosted their popularity worldwide. Infrared thermometers enable users to measure the temperature in applications where conventional sensors cannot be employed. The increasing use of infrared thermometers on off-the-field and on-the-field operations is boosting the infrared thermometer market.

Non-contact infrared thermometers, such as tympanic thermometers, thermal scanners, and infrared thermometers, are used to detect the fever of patients, especially children. Technological advancements and new features, such as frequency image recording, high optical resolution, and adjustable digital mode, are accelerating the demand for infrared thermometers.

Infrared Thermometer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for infrared thermometers in the food and healthcare industries

Infrared thermometers are used to check the equipment performance, sanitation, and process temperature condition, scanning refrigerated display cases, trucks, storage areas, and cooling systems. Rapid growth in the global food industry in the recent years and the frequent use of infrared thermometers in the food industry are among factors that are significantly boosting the infrared thermometer market. Infrared thermometers are also used to detect the insulation breakdown, heat loss, and duct leakage of air conditioning systems.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9162

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of infrared thermometers in the electronics industry to monitor the performance of engine/motor cooling systems, boiler operations, stem systems, and the detection of a hot spot in electrical systems is fueling the demand for infrared thermometers. The high adoption of infrared thermometers in the agriculture industry to monitor the temperature of plants for stress and animal bidding to detect spoilage is another factor boosting the infrared thermometer market. The demand for these thermometers is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about these devices among people across the world.

On the other hand, high price point of infrared thermometers and low reach of manufacturers will continue to hamper rapid revenue growth of the infrared thermometer market.

Infrared Thermometer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the infrared thermometer market is segmented into:

Contact thermometers

Non-contact thermometers

On the basis of end use, the infrared thermometer market is segmented into:

Agriculture Industry

Food Industry

Electronic Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

Infrared Thermometer Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent manufacturers of infrared thermometers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Omega Engineering Inc., PCE Deutschland GmbH, Weiss Instruments LLC, Mediaid, Inc., Fluke Corporation, and Optris GmbH.

Key manufacturers are concentrating more on providing advanced infrared thermometers worldwide. Manufacturers are continuously working on reducing the prices of these thermometers. Key manufacturers are trying to provide affordable infrared thermometers across the globe.

Recently, PCE Instruments, a leading manufacturer of thermometers, launched a new ITF-10 infrared thermometer in the market. The features of this thermometer include a wide temperature measuring range, high optical resolution, and fixed emissivity.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9162

Infrared Thermometer Market: Regional Overview

The presence of key manufacturers in the North America region is one of the important factors due to which the region holds a significant share of the infrared thermometer. Increasing expenditure on the food and electronics industries in countries, such as Canada, the US, and Mexico, is boosting the demand for infrared thermometers in the market.

Europe is expected to follow the North America region in terms of the demand for infrared thermometers due to rapid technological advancements in the agriculture and healthcare industries. Increasing government investment and schemes in the healthcare industry in countries such as India and China is accelerating the growth of the infrared thermometer market. However, the low adaption of advanced infrared thermometers in the MEA region is hampering the growth of the market.