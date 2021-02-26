Invisible Orthodontics Market s projected to account for a market value of US$ 4,860.4 Mn by the end of 2028

According to the latest research, the global invisible orthodontics market is projected to account for a market value of US$ 4,860.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The PMR report has projected healthy growth potential for the invisible orthodontics market throughout the forecast period.

Malocclusion is a malrelationship of the dental arches or irregularity of the teeth and is considered as a prominent public health problem due to its growing prevalence alongside prevention and treatment possibilities. In terms of prevalence, malocclusion is pegged to rank third among oral pathologies, after tooth decay and periodontal disease.

Malocclusions can lead to various implications such as disturbances of oral function, including swallowing, mastication and speech, greater susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma, and psychosocial problems related to impaired dentofacial aesthetics. Significantly increase in the adoption of orthodontics treatment, owing to the increased prevalence of malocclusions and dental diseases further increases the use of invisible orthodontics such as braces and brackets systems. Various manufacturers in the invisible orthodontics market are focusing on developing invisible braces, owing to the increasing adoption of invisible orthodontics products over traditional metal braces.

The demand for invisible orthodontics in treating both adolescents and adults and development of better treatment options are on the rise. Improvement in invisible orthodontics technology with the development of new aesthetic material, computerized imaging systems, and distraction osteogenesis will further increase the demand for invisible orthodontics. The development and adoption of novel technologies in invisible orthodontics helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for the treatment of orthodontics procedures.

The global invisible orthodontics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, age group, end user and region.

In terms of revenue, the clear aligners segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to remain prominent during the forecast period.

By application, the crowding segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.

By age group, the adult segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.

By region, North America is pegged to be a prominent region in the global invisible orthodontics market.

The development and adoption of novel technologies helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for orthodontic procedures. With the introduction of clear, self-ligating and invisible braces in orthodontics, which are far more efficient, effective and discreet, teeth can be straightened without elastic bands with aligners and clear ceramic braces such as Invisalign, which are hardly noticeable. This further increases the acceptance of these procedures, which in turn drives the invisible orthodontics market.

The increasing dental healthcare expenditure has been contributing to the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. According to CMS, the spending on dental services increased by 3.2% to $129.1 Billion in 2017. While private health insurance increased by 2.8% in the same year, the out-of-pocket spending on dental services grew by 2.5% (accounting for 41% of dental spending).

The report also profiles some of the key companies operating in the invisible orthodontics market, which include 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Ormco), TP Orthodontics, Inc., American Orthodontics, DynaFlex, and Bernhard Foerster GmbH.