Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia is a rare disease that occurs mostly in the children who are under four years of age. The abnormal growth of the monocytes results in the accumulation of monocytes in the bone marrow.

This leads to improper functioning of the bone marrow. The actual cause of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia is still unknown; however, mutation in the RAS gene is observed in patients with the disease. Fatigue, weakness, dry cough, pallor, and fever are major symptoms of the medical condition.

The University of Minnesota is in the process of developing stem cell therapy for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia. Celgene Corporation is also developing azacytidine, a DNA methylation inhibitor, for the treatment of this medical condition.

