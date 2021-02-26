Konnex Products : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Konnex Products Market – 2018

KNX, an abbreviation of Konnex, is an open standard (see EN 50090, ISO/IEC 14543) for commercial and domestic building automation. KNX devices can manage lighting, blinds and shutters, HVAC, security systems, energy management, audio video, white goods, displays, remote control, etc.

KNX evolved from three earlier standards; the European Home Systems Protocol (EHS), BatiBUS, and the European Installation Bus (EIB or Instabus). It can use twisted pair, powerline, RF, infrared or Ethernet links in a tree, line or star topology. On this network, the devices form distributed applications and tight interaction is possible. This is implemented via interworking models with standardised datapoint types and objects, modelling logical device channels.

The global Konnex Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Konnex Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Konnex Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider

ABB

SIEMENS

Hager (Berker)

Legrand

Somfy

JUNG

GIRA

HDL

STEINEL

Urmet

GVS

B.E.G.

Bonzi

JOBO Smartech

Tiansu

Theben AG

Rishun Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sensors

Actuators

System Components

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Konnex Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Konnex Products development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Konnex Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Konnex Products market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Konnex Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Konnex Products

1.2 Konnex Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Konnex Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sensors

1.2.3 Actuators

1.2.4 System Components

1.3 Konnex Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Konnex Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Konnex Products Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Konnex Products Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Konnex Products Market Size

1.4.1 Global Konnex Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Konnex Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Konnex Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Konnex Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Konnex Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Konnex Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Konnex Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Konnex Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Konnex Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Konnex Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Konnex Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Konnex Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Konnex Products Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Konnex Products Production

3.4.1 North America Konnex Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Konnex Products Production

3.5.1 Europe Konnex Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Konnex Products Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Konnex Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Konnex Products Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Konnex Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Konnex Products Business

7.1 Schneider

7.1.1 Schneider Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schneider Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 ABB Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ABB Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SIEMENS

7.3.1 SIEMENS Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SIEMENS Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hager (Berker)

7.4.1 Hager (Berker) Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hager (Berker) Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Legrand

7.5.1 Legrand Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Legrand Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Somfy

7.6.1 Somfy Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Somfy Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 JUNG

7.7.1 JUNG Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 JUNG Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GIRA

7.8.1 GIRA Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GIRA Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 HDL

7.9.1 HDL Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 HDL Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 STEINEL

7.10.1 STEINEL Konnex Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Konnex Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 STEINEL Konnex Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Urmet

7.12 GVS

7.13 B.E.G.

7.14 Bonzi

7.15 JOBO Smartech

7.16 Tiansu

7.17 Theben AG

7.18 Rishun Technology

Continued …

