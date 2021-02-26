Logistic Software Industry 2023: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Advantech, Digilogistics, UTI Worldwide, Hexaware, IBM, JDA and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Logistic Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2018-2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Logistic Software Market



Logistic Software include planning and optimization system for Distribution, Logistics management, Transportation and Delivery organizations.

Using Logistic Software provides the organization: Integrative application – information sharing between the modules and multiple users support, Consistent information flow between Planning, Routing, Loading and Execution with convenient working procedure and high efficiency, Increase existing resources utilization – distribute more and drive less, Strategic planning and enhancing the tactic activity – control the routing by reducing overlapping and creating profitable zones and distribution routes, Correct planning leads to a profitable distribution, Controlling the business activity by a good planning – achieving better overall results while saving time, money and resources.

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistic Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistic Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Advantech Corporation

Digilogistics

UTI Worldwide Inc

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co

SAP AG

Tech Mahindra

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistic Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Logistic Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Warehouse management

Labor management

Data management



Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Logistic Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Logistic Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Logistic Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistic Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Logistic Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

