MAGIC QUADRANT FOR MEETING SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe
Arkadin
BlueJeans Network
Cisco
Google
Huawei
LogMeIn
Microsoft
PGi
Polycom
Vidyo
West
Zoom
ZTE
Fuze
IBM
Dropped
Blackboard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS
On-premises
Hybrid
Managed servic
Dedicated service
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 SaaS
1.4.3 On-premises
1.4.4 Hybrid
1.4.5 Managed servic
1.4.6 Dedicated service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMB
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Size
2.2 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
Continued…..
