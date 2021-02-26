“Mobile Cobots are Workforce Enablement in the Next Mobile Economy”

The Emergence of Mobile Cobot Revolution is Brewing in Worldwide Workspaces

The word “CoBot” is an amalgamation of the definitional phrase “Collaborative Robot.This slang term used to describe any robot that has been designed to work in collaboration with a human, as a co-worker would.

The idea of ‘Industry 4.0’ has spread all over the world and currently, it is being implemented at a large scale worldwide. Principles of the ‘Industry 4.0’ design include interoperability, information transparency, technical assistance, and decentralized decisions. Collaborative robots are fully compatible with the principles of ‘Industry 4.0’. Cobots are designed to be equipped with powerful onboard computers. They are interoperable and they can be easily joined to the IoT in any factory environment. Mobile cobots are moving platforms wherein cobots are mounted on mobile robots. These are automated machines. It is an emerging technology that is capable of moving within a set environment. Apart from the manufacturing industry, mobile cobots are used for research and exploration. Currently, use of mobile robots has extended to the industrial sector.

Cobots are the future and they could transform the way we work.