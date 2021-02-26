Mobile Content Market – The Ever Increasing Impacts of Mobile in Today’s World

According to a market study, published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market research and intelligence firm, the global mobile content market is likely to expand at an impressive CAGR of 19.0% during the period from 2011 to 2017 and reach a market value of US$18.6 bn by the end of the forecast period.The global market for mobile content stood at US$6.5 billion in 2011, states the report, titled “Mobile Content Market – Global And U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends And Forecasts 2011 – 2017”.

The worldwide market for mobile contents is distributed among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world, cites the research study. According to it, North America leads the global mobile content market and is followed by the market in Asia Pacific. The availability of cost-efficient consumer equipment, together with availability of sufficient funds, has fueled the mobile content market in North America to a great extent and is expected to boost the market further during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report identifies the U.S. as the largest market for mobile contents in North America as well as across the globe. In 2011, the U.S. mobile content market contributed the 30.30% of the revenue generated by the market in global arena. The market share held by the U.S. is estimated to rise to 41.10% by the end of the forecast period due to rising uptake of mobile contents in the country.

The research report classifies the global mobile content market on the basis of types of mobile content into gaming, music, and video. Among these, the mobile gaming market has generated the highest revenue in recent times, capturing the leading position in the global market. In 2011, this market segment accounted for 53.30% of the overall market in terms of revenue.

The mobile gaming market segment is likely to retain its leadership over the forecast period and register an exceptional CAGR of 21.40%. Analysts expect the market segment to acquire 61.70% of the overall mobile content market by 2017, reaching US$11.4 bn from a value of US$3.5 bn in 2011. Female mobile subscribers are the leading end users of mobile gaming contents, reports the market study.

Cerion Inc., Apple Inc., Chirp Inc., Huawei, Amazon Inc., Mobidia, Yottaa Inc., Google Inc., Viasat Inc., Ericsson, Skyfire Inc., and Qualcomm are the major companies operating in the global mobile content market. The market report analyzes the profiles of key market players and analyzes the competitive landscape.

The main objective of preparing this research report is to provide a comprehensive overview of the global market for mobile contents to market players, consultants, as well as stakeholders. The analyses provided in this market study will assist them understand the prevailing trends in the global market and make strategies accordingly for further expansion of their businesses.