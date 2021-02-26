Mobile Crm Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2025

A mobile customer relationship management is an application that enables to keep track of customer relationship management activities via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Mobile CRM can be operated on different operating systems such as Android, Windows, and iOS. CRM aids in streamlining campaigns and make it more efficient for the end users to reduce interference of human interaction. The idea behind mobile CRM is to gather all data regarding clients on mobile using CRM apps within the organization to give an integrated and complete view of each customer. It offers better customer service as it satisfies and anticipates customer due to complete and up-to-date customer database on mobile. The benefit of mobile CRM is it helps in increasing work capacity as its strategy optimizes all the process related to customer relationship management. Mobile CRM aids in improving overall sales performance and growth in productivity due to social and mobile enabled CRM.

Mobile CRM is a new platform in customer relationship management as the mobile which consumer use is updated continuously due to technological advancement. It is a wireless-enabled CRM which results in increased productivity, faster response time, and an increase in sales and efficiency. The mobile channel creates a direct connection with customers which provides high responsiveness and quality service to customers.

Mobile CRM Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in business functions enhanced by mobile devices, continuous access to critical information in real time, development of high speed wireless and networking connectivity, growth in usage of mobile devices, better return on investment, cost effective, vertical market focus are the drivers which positively impact the mobile CRM market

Complicated integration of mobile with CRM, poor user acceptance, issues related to deployment and security of corporate data are the challenges of mobile CRM market

Integration of mobile, web and CRM which aids in increasing sales revenue in the organization, mobility that contributes to getting information anytime, anywhere and mobile device engagement are the opportunities for mobile CRM market.

Mobile CRM which includes customer-facing feature and customer support, use of wearables and internet of things (IoT) in mobile CRM are the latest trends in mobile CRM market.

Mobile CRM Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Mobile CRM market is segmented by enterprise size, deployment type, end use, and region. By deployment, Mobile CRM can be segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on verticals, it can be segmented into healthcare, BFSI, travel & hospitality, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, information technology and consulting & professional services. By enterprise, it can be segmented into small, medium and large enterprise.

Mobile CRM Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in mobile CRM market include Salesforce.com, Zoho Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sybase, Inc., Kony Solutions, resco.net, Software AG and Repsly, Inc.etc.

Mobile CRM Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the mobile CRM market in the forecast period due to increase in usage of mobile services or platform for employees and clients in business. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the emerging regions to contribute for maximum growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.

