NaS Battery Market: Product Development, Acquisition and Partnership Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Gain Competitive Edge

Global NaS Battery Market – Snapshot

NaS batteries are sodium sulfur base batteries. They are widely used in organizations owing to their cost effectiveness and efficient power storage capabilities. NaS batteries are made of number of connected cells owing to this it can store large amounts of energy. Therefore NAS batteries are suitable for high energy requirement such as transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and load levelling.

Growing demand of power and energy storage, rising infrastructure investments and increasing urbanization are some of fundamental factors driving the growth of the NaS (sodium sulfur) battery market across the globe.

NAS batteries have a higher discharge duration thus it can store large amounts of energy for long periods. This makes it suitable for large scale deployments. The demand of higher power storage devices are increasing among the manufacturing unit. This will go well for the growth of the global NaS battery market.

NAS batteries are low priced batteries as compared to conventional batteries. This makes NaS batteries cost efficient power solution for commercial applications. This makes NaS batteries are an appropriate solution for providing ancillary services during peak energy consumption hours.

The adoption of NaS battery technology is rising across the globe. For instance- there are near about 190 NaS sites in Japan. Altoghther, they store more than 270 MW of energy. U.S. is also relying on NaS batteries to deploy 9 MW energy during for peak shaving, backup power, firming wind capacity, and other applications. The country is look to develop additional NaS sites in the region. These projection opens a lucrative avenue for the growth of the global NaS battery market.

NaS batteries are also called as Sodium sulfur batteries. NaS batteries are made up of many cells. Each cell of these batteries are typically made in a cylindrical and tall configuration. The whole cell is surrounded by a steel covering which is protected, typically by molybdenum and chromium, from internal erosion. The liquid sodium act as the negative electrode and the outside container act as the positive electrode. The container is wrapped with an airtight alumina lid at the top. The existence of a beta alumina solid electrolyte (BASE) tissue, which mainly conducts Na+ is the necessary part of the cell. The cell becomes more cost-effective and efficient with increasing size.

These batteries add electrodes in order to enhance their operational flexibility and lifespan. It also eliminates the risk of fire disasters. However, sodium sulfur batteries are risky and catch fire quickly if they come in contact with moisture and air. The highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfide along with the high working temperature allows this technology to only be used in static applications such as grid energy storage. In modern NaS cells, sealing methods are more refined which make fires improbable, even though there have been cell leaks.

Intensifying demand of power and ecofriendly energy storage, growing population and rising infrastructure investments are some of the fundamental factors driving the growth of NaS (sodium sulfur) battery market globally. The threat of moisture is very essential for sodium sulfur batteries, resulting in rise in inspection of individual cell as well as regular battery servicing in order to safeguard long term process. With increasing demand of efficient and eco-friendly electricity and the continuous advancements in technology, the demand for the NaS batteries is likely to increase over the forecast period all over the world. NAS batteries are capable of storing large amounts of energy for long periods, and can be organized for large scale deployments. Therefore NAS batteries are appropriate for various energy type applications, such as transmission and distribution (T&D) network management, energy shifting of renewables from off-peak to peak time, and load levelling. Moreover, the usage of NaS batteries in various applications in order to provide bulk power to the load with a new set of regulations evolving to support the rising energy needs is expected to increase the growth of the global NaS battery market in near future. However, inspection and sealing costs, periodic maintenance, installation in inaccessible places and protocols on distributed energy storage (DES) are likely to hamper the growth of the global NaS battery market.

The global NaS battery market can be segmented on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application, the global NaS battery market can be segmented into load levelling, ancillary services and renewable energy stabilization. Geographically, the global NaS battery market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Sodium sulfur batteries are trending in the U.S. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the maximum growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to the growth in utility applications. North America is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the growing urbanization and rapid adoption of NaS batteries. Europe is also projected to show considerable growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for energy storage applications and technological innovations.

The global NaS battery market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are KEMET Electronics Corporation, NGK Insulators Ltd, Ceramatec Inc., Eagle Picher Technologies LLC, GE Energy, Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd., FIAMM Group and POSCO.