Night Vision Device Market: Rising Adoption and Rapid Improvement and Upgrade of Devices and Weapons To Be Used by The Defense Personnel
According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the night vision device market is expected to reach US$ 14,861.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global night vision device market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors in the next few years. In terms of demand, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2026. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be major contributors to the night vision device market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
The global night vision device market has been broadly segmented in terms of type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segregated into vehicle use and personal use. The personal use segment has been sub-segmented into scopes, googles (bi-ocular & monocular), cameras, and others. Among types, the personal use segment accounted for a major share of more than 80.0%, in terms of revenue and volume, in 2017. In terms of revenue, the personal use segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In order to fulfill the global demand, various manufacturers of night vision devices are currently focusing on research and development activities on a regular basis in order to invent advanced applications of night vision devices. Developing infrastructure, economic growth, large population, and increasing urbanization are expected to drive the night vision device market during the forecast period. Military & defense is a leading sector driving advancements in the night vision technology. On the other hand, as applications in commercial markets continue to advance, the demand is estimated to increase further in the near future.