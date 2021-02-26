Organic Dairy Products Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024
Dairy products or milk products are a type of food produced from or containing the milk of mammals, primarily cattle, water buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels. Dairy products include food items like yogurt, cheese, and butter.
The global Organic Dairy Products industry mainly concentrates in NA and Europe. The global leading players in this market are AMUL, Danone, Arla Foods UK Plc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Parmalat S.P.A, Groupe Lactalis SA, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Meiji Dairies Corp., Megmilk Snow Brand, Organic Valley, Sancor Cooperativas, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. and etc.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The global Organic Dairy Products market is valued at 13200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 23200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Dairy Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Organic Dairy Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Dairy Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Organic Dairy Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Dairy Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
AMUL
Danone
Arla Foods UK Plc
Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (DFA)
Parmalat S.P.A
Dean Foods Company
Groupe Lactalis SA
Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited
Kraft Foods
Meiji Dairies Corp.
Megmilk Snow Brand
Organic Valley
Sancor Cooperativas
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
Unilever
Market size by Product
Liquid Milk
Milk Powder
Cheese & Butter
Ice Cream
Market size by End User
Children
Adult
The Aged
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
