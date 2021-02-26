Overview of LED Production Equipment Market: Size| Trends| Share and Growth Forecast till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global LED Production Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 135 pages with table and figures in it.

The LED Production Equipment include the front-end and back-end sectors. The front-end LED Production Equipment include MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment. The back-end LED Production Equipment include Die Bonder, LED Testing, Sorting and Taping System, Die Attach Equipment, Dispensing Equipment ects.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest production regions of LED Production Equipment, with a production value market share nearly 35.45% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region LED Production Equipment market, with a revenue share of 49.50% in 2016.

There are many kinds of MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment and Back- end LED Production Equipment. Back- end LED Production Equipment is important in the LED Production Equipment, with a Production market share nearly 57.24% in 2016.

The worldwide market for LED Production Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2024, from 1370 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the LED Production Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASM Pacific Technology, Veeco Instruments, Jusung Engineering, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd., EV Group (EVG), Aixtron, Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment, Daitron Co.,Ltd, Wuhan HGLaser Engineering, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group), Delphi Laser, FSE Corporation (Fulintec), Altatech, Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MOCVD Equipment

Lithography Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

PECVD Equipment

PVD Equipment

Back- end LED Production Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

LED

OLED

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Production Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Production Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Production Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LED Production Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED Production Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, LED Production Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Production Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

