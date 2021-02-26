Palm Oil Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

Palm oil is one of the world’s most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.

Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil.

In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil.

The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters.

Although sales of palm oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants must consider adequately the probable risks before entering the industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Felda Global Ventures

IOI

Sime Darby Berhad

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Bumitama Agri

Genting Group

KLK

WILMAR

RGE Pte

Indofood Agri Resources

Golden Agri Resources

First Resources

Sampoerna Agro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

Segment by Application

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Palm Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Palm Oil

1.2 Palm Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Palm Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Crude Palm Oil

1.2.3 Palm Olein

1.3 Palm Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Palm Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Foods

1.3.3 Bio-Diesel

1.3.4 Surfactants

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Palm Oil Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Palm Oil Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Palm Oil Market Size

1.4.1 Global Palm Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Palm Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Palm Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Palm Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Palm Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Palm Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Palm Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Palm Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Palm Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Palm Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Palm Oil Business

7.1 Felda Global Ventures

7.1.1 Felda Global Ventures Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Felda Global Ventures Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 IOI

7.2.1 IOI Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 IOI Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sime Darby Berhad

7.3.1 Sime Darby Berhad Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sime Darby Berhad Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Musim Mas

7.4.1 Musim Mas Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Musim Mas Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Astra Agro Lestari

7.5.1 Astra Agro Lestari Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Astra Agro Lestari Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bumitama Agri

7.6.1 Bumitama Agri Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bumitama Agri Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Genting Group

7.7.1 Genting Group Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Genting Group Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 KLK

7.8.1 KLK Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 KLK Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 WILMAR

7.9.1 WILMAR Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 WILMAR Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 RGE Pte

7.10.1 RGE Pte Palm Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Palm Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 RGE Pte Palm Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Indofood Agri Resources

7.12 Golden Agri Resources

7.13 First Resources

7.14 Sampoerna Agro

