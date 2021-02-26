Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2017 – 2025

Vaccines are biological products which stimulate the immune system of the body to protect the body against foreign substances. The stimulated immune system destroys foreign body and remembers it. Vaccines work on the principle of memorizing a foreign particle and prevents it from invading the body in the future.

Cancer vaccines are medicines categorized as biological response modifiers. These modifiers work by stimulating the immune system to fight against the disease. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and failure of conventional methods to treat the disease effectively have led to the demand for a new immunotherapy-based treatment. Different types of cancer immunotherapy include monoclonal-based immunotherapy, dendritic cell-based vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, and peptide-based cancer vaccines. Among these, peptide-based cancer vaccine is widely used due to effective mechanism, easy manufacturing process, and user-friendly nature of the product. Peptide cancer vaccines are used to treat solid tumors and under certain clinical research protocols. Peptide cancer vaccines act by creating T-cell immune response against the tumor present in the body or by enhancing pre-existing immunity against the tumor.

The World Health Organization reported around 14 million cases of cancer and 8.2 million deaths caused by the disease in 2012. Among these, the common cases pertained to lung, colorectal, prostate, cervical, and breast cancers. Thus, there is a significantly high demand for vaccines to prevent and treat cancer, which is driving the growth of the peptide cancer vaccine market. Numerous clinical trials are undergoing by NCI- supported cancer prevention or treatment for different types of cancer using vaccines.

Increase in the pool of cancer patients, technological advancements, new drug development in the field of cancer, rise in government support, growth of geriatric population, and enduring effect of peptide cancer vaccine and its specificity are the drivers of the peptide cancer vaccine market. However, shortage of cancer vaccines in remote areas and the need for special storage facility and transportation are the restraints of the peptide cancer vaccines market.

The global peptide cancer vaccine market can be segmented on the basis of type of vaccine and its application. In terms of type of vaccine, peptide cancer vaccines can be multivalent peptide vaccine, peptide cocktail type, personalized peptide vaccine, peptide-pulsed dendritic cancer vaccine, hybrid peptide vaccine, and others. With the application of next-generation peptide-based cancer vaccines, most of the problems associated with cancer immunotherapy are expected to be resolved. Based on application, the global peptide cancer vaccine market can be classified into breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, and others.

Geographically, the global peptide cancer vaccine market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global peptide cancer vaccine market owing to the major share constituted by the U.S. the global peptide cancer vaccine market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to increase in government initiatives and support in vaccination provided by the World Health Organization and Gavi and focus of prominent companies on the vaccine technology peptide cancer vaccine market in India.

The global peptide cancer vaccines market is dominated by the following key players: TapImmune, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Sellas, Boston Biomedical, VAXON Biotech, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Generex Biotechnology, Immatics, OncoTherapy Science, Enzo Life Science, Antigen Express, BioLife Science, Immatics Biotechnologies, Immune Design, Immunomedics, Galena Biopharma, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Lytix Biopharma, Merck, and Ultimovacs.

