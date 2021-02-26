PVC Compound Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “PVC Compound Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PVC Compound Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.

PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.

The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.

PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.

PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.

Global PVC Compound market size will increase to 3140 Million US$ by 2025, from 3140 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Compound.

This report researches the worldwide PVC Compound market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PVC Compound breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

PVC Compound Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

PVC Compound Breakdown Data by Application

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Others

PVC Compound Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PVC Compound Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

PVC Compound Manufacturers

PVC Compound Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PVC Compound Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global PVC Compound Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Compound Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Non-Plasticised PVC

1.4.3 Plasticised PVC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pipe & Fitting

1.5.3 Profiles & Tubes

1.5.4 Wire & Cable

1.5.5 Film & Sheet

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PVC Compound Production

2.1.1 Global PVC Compound Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global PVC Compound Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global PVC Compound Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global PVC Compound Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PVC Compound Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PVC Compound Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Westlake Chemical

8.1.1 Westlake Chemical Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.1.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Mexichem

8.2.1 Mexichem Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.2.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Aurora Plastics

8.3.1 Aurora Plastics Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.3.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Benvic Europe

8.4.1 Benvic Europe Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.4.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 INEOS Compounds

8.5.1 INEOS Compounds Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.5.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Vinyl Compounds

8.6.1 Vinyl Compounds Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.6.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Teknor Apex

8.7.1 Teknor Apex Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.7.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Flex Technologies

8.8.1 Flex Technologies Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.8.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Roscom

8.9.1 Roscom Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.9.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 EMPOL/IFFCO

8.10.1 EMPOL/IFFCO Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound

8.10.4 PVC Compound Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

