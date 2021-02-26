Raw Yolk Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

There is an increasing demand for easy-to-cook as well as processed and packaged food due the increasing the working population as well as changing dietary habits. Egg is considered one of the healthiest food items and used on extensively in production as well as processing of various food and beverage products. Egg is made of yolk and shell both of which are rich in nutrients. The yolk is the nutrient-bearing portion of the egg whose primary function is to supply food for the development of the embryo. Egg Yolk has been utilized in both raw as well as processed form for its rich content of macro as well as micronutrients. Raw yolk is generally rich in source of vitamins, minerals, yolk proteins. Raw yolk is used for direct consumption as well as in several confectionaries, sauces, dressing, bakery products, etc. Thus, with a various number of applications as well as high nutrients content the raw yolk market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Raw Yolk due to its extensive use as an additive in various food products

There is an increased demand for processed food as well as nutrient-rich food products across the globe. The rising health awareness among people as well as increasing demand use of food additives from a natural source is driving the global raw yolk market. The raw yolk is rich source vitamins and is one of few food items that consist of water-soluble vitamins as well as all the fat soluble vitamins. Raw Yolk is a source of major minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, and phosphorous as well as unsaturated and saturated fatty acids. Raw yolk is preferred over cooked egg by people as heat destroys some but not all of the nutrients in the egg. Raw yolk being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids as well as other nutrients and hence is used as nutritional supplements by health conscious people, athletes as well as bodybuilders and gym freaks. Raw yolk is used in the production of mayonnaise, hollandaise sauce, custard, cream, sauces as an emulsifier. Raw yolk is used in producing various bakery products like bread, cakes, cookies as well as various confectionaries. Raw yolk is also used in salad dressing as well as garnishing of few food products. Raw yolk is used in the production of yolk oil and yolk powder which have great applications in food and beverage as well as other industries.

The raw yolk is susceptible to contamination and the fact that it may carry harmful Salmonella bacteria, as well as levels of cholesterol in the raw yolk, are some of the factors that are hindering the market growth.

Global Raw Yolk: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global raw yolk market has been segmented as

Hen

Duck

Others

On the basis of end use, the global raw yolk market has been segmented as

Bakery and confectionaries

Sauces

Salad dressing

Nutritional Supplements

Yolk oil

Yolk powder

Household

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global raw yolk market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect E-commerce Supermarkets Retail Stores



Global Raw Yolk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global raw yolk market include Pearl Valley Eggs, Inc., Happy Egg Co., Pace Farm, IGRECA, and Kai Young Huat.

Opportunities for raw yolk market players

The global raw yolk market is growing its increased number of application and thus creating opportunities for key players. The increasing number of health-conscious people demand nutritional supplements from a natural source, thus creating opportunities for companies to invest in those products.

Global Raw Yolk Market: Regional Outlook

The global raw yolk market is regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market owing to increased sales and popularity of raw yolk as a natural source of nutrients, especially from China and India.