Relational Database Management System Market 2018 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

A relational database management system is a solution that allows users to specify the structure of database, create a query, and modify data and control access to it. A relational database is a shared repository of data. The data in a relational database management system is structured in the form of databases, tables, fields, and records. Traditional database management systems face many challenges as data is stored in single large and a single record modification, affecting the whole database. However, in a relational database management system, the database is broken into smaller pieces, and even slight changes in one part do not affect the entire database. Major advantages of relational database management systems include sharing of data and faster development of new applications, limitation of replication of data, support of easy expansion, and provision of better backup or recovery procedures. The most common method employed to access data from a relational database management system is structured query language (SQL). The main components of the language include data definition language (DDL) and data manipulation language (DML) statements. A relational database management system uses complex algorithms that support multiple user access to the database while maintaining data integrity.

A relational database management system allows multiple users to access the database at same time and the sharing of data with other users. Also, a relational database management system uses a collection of tables to represent both relationships and data. Major drivers of the relational database management system market include simplicity of the systems, flexibility to expand with changing organization operations, and enhanced productivity. Businesses are using relational database management systems to maintain data from their applications and ensure that they have access to critical customer information, product data, and financial particulars such as purchases, revenue, and expenses. Relational database management systems can range from desktop applications that create a small database on a single machine to large enterprise-grade data stores. Major restraints affecting the growth of the relational database management system market include performance, physical storage consumption, and data complexity. Moreover, with advancements in technology, such as expansion of computer networks, new database management systems, including NoSQL databases, are becoming a popular alternative to relational database management system databases. This is likely to hamper the growth of global relational database management system market in the coming years.

The global relational database management system market can be categorized based on deployment, type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of deployment, the relational database management system market can be classified into on premise and cloud based deployment. Based on type, the global relational database management system market can be categorized into in-memory, disk-based, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the relational database management system market can be divided into banking, finance, and insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; retail and e-commerce; health, manufacturing; and others. Based on geography, the global relational database management system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Cloud based relational database management systems offer businesses more versatility to handle relational database functions. Moreover, cloud-based relational database management systems enable the support of database transactions coming from diverse places, thus making it easier to manage data. The major players in the relational database management system market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), PostgreSQL, Amazon.com, Inc, MariaDB, and Informix Corporation among others. These companies are investing significant amounts in research and development. They establish partnerships with local vendors so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems and develop new products to increase their share in the global relational database management system market.

